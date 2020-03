Send this page to someone via email

High winds and overnight snow conspired to close down a section of the TransCanada highway Friday morning.

High winds with blowing snow that’s causing icy roads. I’m stuck out here right now and it’s not looking pretty. — Steve (@NightHawkSteve) March 13, 2020

Several listeners tell 680 CJOB they’re stuck on the road waiting for the all-clear to go between Winnipeg and Highway 16 just past Portage la Prairie.

The province closed the road Friday morning after several centimetres of snow fell in the Portage la Prairie area.