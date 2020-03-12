Menu

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chemong Road in Peterborough’s north end: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 6:02 pm
A pedestrian was taken to hospital following a collision on Chemong Road in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.
A pedestrian was taken to hospital following a collision on Chemong Road in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.
