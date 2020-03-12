Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chemong Road in Peterborough’s north end: police

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 4:20 p.m. near Bellevue Road. READ MORE: Pedestrian killed in collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough: OPP One man is in hospital after being stuck by a vehicle on Chemong Road in Peterborough’s north end on Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics reportedly found a man laying in the right lane of the roadway, with a walker nearby. He was initially treated at the scene before being transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

A woman driving the car was visibly shaken and remained on scene.

Peterborough police temporally blocked the two northbound lanes at the intersection to traffic for the investigation.

The collision remains under investigation, police said.