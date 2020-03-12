Menu

Health

London Lightning benched indefinitely after NBL suspend season over COVID-19

By Sawyer Bogdan Corus Radio
Posted March 12, 2020 6:45 pm
FILE - In this April 3, 2015, file photo, basketballs sit in a rack. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

With growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Basketball League of Canada (NBL) has decided to suspend the 2019-20 season indefinitely.

The decision will cancel all games, including the London Lightning’s Sunday, March 15th matchup with the St John’s Edge.

The London Lightning released a statement on the announcement Thursday, saying the “Lightning are committed to the health and safety of our players, fans, volunteers, staff and the general public.”

The Lightning say that they will continue to work with the NBLC to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario Hockey League cancels 2020 OHL Cup

On Wednesday night, the NBA announced it was suspending its season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus.

The NBL announcement comes after the NCAA, NHL, MLB, MLS and the OHL also decided to suspend their seasons due to novel coronavirus concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Hockey League and Western Hockey League also suspended seasons.

-With Files From Jessica Patton Global News

