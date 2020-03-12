Cobourg man charged following break and enter in town’s east end: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg man has been arrested following a break and enter in the town’s east end on Wednesday.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers were dispatched to a residence for reports of a break and enter.

The investigation led to the arrest of a suspect.

Nicholas Burr, 30, of Cobourg, was charged with breaking into and entering a house with the intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with probation.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing later Wednesday, police said.

