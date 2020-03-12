22-year-old woman charged with impaired driving following crash in Innisfil: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old Barrie woman has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash that took place in Innisfil, Ont., during the early morning hours of Wednesday, South Simcoe police say.

Officers say they were called to investigate a collision that took place on Big Bay Point Road, north of Guest Road, at about 3:30 a.m.

According to police, the vehicle was found in a ditch, and the driver was arrested at the scene.

The driver, Haley Champion, was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers say.

Champion was subsequently charged with operation while impaired, having over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood and driving without a licence, police say.

