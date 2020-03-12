Menu

Crime

Peterborough man, 63, charged with child luring following online investigation: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 10:10 am
A Peterborough man is accused of online child luring.
A Peterborough man is accused of online child luring. Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press/File

A Peterborough man has been arrested following an online investigation into child luring.

The Peterborough Police Service say in February, officers launched the investigation after allegations a man was using social media sites to communicate and attempt to lure a teenager.

As a result of the investigation, on Wednesday the man was arrested.

Roger Allen Clapperton, 63, of Hemlock Street, Peterborough, is charged with two counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday, police said.

