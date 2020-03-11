Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan premier not ruling out early election despite COVID 19 pandemic

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 5:25 pm
Scott Moe has faced criticism from the Opposition NDP over the possibility of calling a spring election, given the risk of the spreading virus.
Scott Moe has faced criticism from the Opposition NDP over the possibility of calling a spring election, given the risk of the spreading virus. Mark Taylor / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan’s premier isn’t ruling out an early election call despite the World Health Organization declaring the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

Scott Moe says he wants a mandate from voters sooner rather than later and that the Saskatchewan Party’s four-year mandate is up.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan officials say province is preparing for potential coronavirus outbreak

The provincial election is slated for Oct. 26, but Moe has not committed to keeping that date.

The premier has faced criticism from the Opposition NDP over the possibility of calling a spring election, given the risk of the spreading virus.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan premier, health minister accuse NDP of politicizing coronavirus, ‘fearmongering’

Moe says health officials will be able to handle if and when there is a case of COVID-19 in the province.

NDP Leader Ryan Meili has said he believes Moe will call an election next week after the new budget is tabled.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NDPSaskatchewanCoronavirusCOVID-19Scott MoeSaskatchewan PartyRyan MeiliSaskatchewan NDPProvinicial Election
