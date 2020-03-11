Menu

Crime

45 drivers charged in distracted driving blitz in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 2:54 pm
Peterborough police laid a number of charges associated with driving with a hand-held device during a traffic blitz on Tuesday.
Peterborough police laid a number of charges associated with driving with a hand-held device during a traffic blitz on Tuesday. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

A police traffic blitz in Peterborough targeting distracted driving led to 45 people being charged on Tuesday, according to police.

The morning blitz reportedly occurred in the area of Lansdowne Street and the Parkway.

The Peterborough Police Service says a Norwood man who was allegedly seen holding a cellphone in his hand while driving was among those charged.

Police conducted a traffic stop, and officers allege the man was also in possession of a stolen validation sticker.

Jovain Wilson, 31, Norwood, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Driving with a hand-held communication device
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Operation a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle
  • Use of validation not furnished for a vehicle
  • Breach of probation
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 26.

During the blitz, 39 other drivers were also charged driving with a hand-held communication device.

Other charges issued included:

  • Driving while under suspension
  • Owner operate motor vehicle – No insurance
  • Breach of probation
  • Use of validation not furnished for a vehicle
  • Failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle
  • Soliciting a person in a vehicle on a roadway
  • Unnecessary noise
  • Improper muffler
  • Driving in contravention of conditions
  • Failure to ensure daily inspection is conducted
Judge rules on whether cellphone in lap is distracted driving
TrafficDistracted DrivingPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceRoad SafetyCellphoneTraffic BlitzPeterborough trafficDriving While DistractedPeterborough road safety
