45 drivers charged in distracted driving blitz in Peterborough: police

A police traffic blitz in Peterborough targeting distracted driving led to 45 people being charged on Tuesday, according to police.

The morning blitz reportedly occurred in the area of Lansdowne Street and the Parkway.

The Peterborough Police Service says a Norwood man who was allegedly seen holding a cellphone in his hand while driving was among those charged.

Police conducted a traffic stop, and officers allege the man was also in possession of a stolen validation sticker.

Jovain Wilson, 31, Norwood, was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving with a hand-held communication device

Driving while under suspension

Operation a motor vehicle without insurance

Failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle

Use of validation not furnished for a vehicle

Breach of probation

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 26.

Distracted driving, the numbers are in… pic.twitter.com/TjZfDfhnMZ — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) March 11, 2020

During the blitz, 39 other drivers were also charged driving with a hand-held communication device.

Other charges issued included:

Driving while under suspension

Owner operate motor vehicle – No insurance

Breach of probation

Use of validation not furnished for a vehicle

Failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle

Soliciting a person in a vehicle on a roadway

Unnecessary noise

Improper muffler

Driving in contravention of conditions

Failure to ensure daily inspection is conducted

