Crime

Ottawa man facing child pornography, child luring charges in incidents with 7-year-old

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 12:46 pm
A 42-year-old man is facing several charges related to sending explicit material to a child under 10.
An Ottawa man is facing several charges related to sending explicit material to a seven-year-old child.

Ottawa police’s internet child exploitation unit (ICE) was made aware of a local resident sending explicit material to a seven-year-old child in February of this year.

READ MORE: Canadian cops don’t need warrants to DM suspected child lurers — but they still seek more tools

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant on digital devices belonging to a man in Ottawa.

Kevin Clement, 42, was arrested and charged with two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, two counts of luring a child and one count of unlawfully possessing child pornography.

Clement is scheduled to appear in an Ottawa court on Wednesday to answer to his charges.

