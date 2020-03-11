Ottawa man facing child pornography, child luring charges in incidents with 7-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa man is facing several charges related to sending explicit material to a seven-year-old child.

Ottawa police’s internet child exploitation unit (ICE) was made aware of a local resident sending explicit material to a seven-year-old child in February of this year.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant on digital devices belonging to a man in Ottawa.

Kevin Clement, 42, was arrested and charged with two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, two counts of luring a child and one count of unlawfully possessing child pornography.

Clement is scheduled to appear in an Ottawa court on Wednesday to answer to his charges.

