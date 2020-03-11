Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

New Brunswick gas prices plunge as interrupter clause activated amid market volatility

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 10:53 am
The bigger impact of falling gas prices due to rising coronavirus fears
WATCH: Gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague explains the bigger impact behind falling gas prices and how it could affect Canada’s economy.

Gas prices have plunged in New Brunswick, dropping by approximately 10 cents overnight.

The New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board (NBEUB) activated its interrupter clause on Tuesday evening, overriding its normal Thursday-to-Wednesday schedule.

The decrease is the result of the collapse of an oil supply cut agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia, coupled with the uncertainty and less demand for oil amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

READ MORE: Gas prices drop below $1 in Nova Scotia as Utility and Review Board invokes interrupter clause

New Brunswickers should expect to see a price of $1.033 per litre at self-serve locations.

That’s down from $1.136 per litre last week.

Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian government ‘very mindful’ of virus’ impact on oil and gas sector, Freeland says
Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian government ‘very mindful’ of virus’ impact on oil and gas sector, Freeland says

Diesel also saw a drop in prices this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Consumers can expect to see a price of $1.109 per litre at the pumps, compared to the $1.192 per litre last week.

The NBEUB can adjust the prices if it chooses to follow its normal regulatory schedule, with those new prices coming into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

— With files from Global News’ Graeme Benjamin 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickCoronavirusCOVID-19Gas PricesGas priceNew Brunswick Energy and Utilities BoardNew Brunswick gas pricesNBEUBNew Brunswick gas
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.