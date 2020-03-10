Menu

Canada’s Olympic basketball hopefuls will play CEBL all-stars in Hamilton

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted March 10, 2020 5:40 pm
Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre will host an exhibition basketball game between the Canadian men's national team and the CEBL all-stars on June 12, 2020.
Canada’s national men’s basketball team will play an Olympic qualifying tuneup game in Hamilton this summer.

The squad will take on a Canadian Elite Basketball League all-star team at FirstOntario Centre on June 12.

The CEBL launched its inaugural season in 2019.

Canada’s team is expected to include Hamilton’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as fellow NBA players Jamal Murray, R-J Barrett and Toronto Raptor Chris Boucher.

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is also coaching the Canadian Olympic hopefuls.

Canada’s 2020 Olympic qualification games will be played at a tournament in Victoria, B.C., starting June 23.

