Canada’s Olympic basketball hopefuls will play CEBL all-stars in Hamilton

Canada’s national men’s basketball team will play an Olympic qualifying tuneup game in Hamilton this summer.
The squad will take on a Canadian Elite Basketball League all-star team at FirstOntario Centre on June 12.
The CEBL launched its inaugural season in 2019.
Canada’s team is expected to include Hamilton’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as fellow NBA players Jamal Murray, R-J Barrett and Toronto Raptor Chris Boucher.
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is also coaching the Canadian Olympic hopefuls.
Canada’s 2020 Olympic qualification games will be played at a tournament in Victoria, B.C., starting June 23.
