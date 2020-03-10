Canada’s Olympic basketball hopefuls will play CEBL all-stars in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s national men’s basketball team will play an Olympic qualifying tuneup game in Hamilton this summer.

The squad will take on a Canadian Elite Basketball League all-star team at FirstOntario Centre on June 12.

The CEBL launched its inaugural season in 2019.

Canada’s team is expected to include Hamilton’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as fellow NBA players Jamal Murray, R-J Barrett and Toronto Raptor Chris Boucher.

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is also coaching the Canadian Olympic hopefuls.

Canada’s 2020 Olympic qualification games will be played at a tournament in Victoria, B.C., starting June 23.

