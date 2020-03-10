Menu

Politics

Manitoba Human Rights Commission awards for damage to be capped at $25K

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2020 5:06 pm
Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says legislation to cap Manitoba Human Rights Commission awards for damage was recommended by an independent review.
Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says legislation to cap Manitoba Human Rights Commission awards for damage was recommended by an independent review. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Malone

The Manitoba government has introduced legislation that would put a cap on what the province’s human rights commission can award for damages.

The bill says damages for injury to dignity, feelings or self-respect stemming from a human rights complaint cannot be more than $25,000.

Currently, there is no limit.

READ MORE: Human rights commission orders Manitoba to pay ex-youth centre worker $75K following harassment

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says the cap was recommended after an independent review and follows similar decisions federally and in Saskatchewan.

He says the legislation would also ensure decisions were made sooner by allowing the commission’s executive to dismiss complaints.

Opposition Leader Wab Kinew says the move could cause a chilling effect and discourage people from bringing forward important cases.

“Vile” and “racist” emails sent by A+ Financial Services owner, says Human Rights Commission
© 2020 The Canadian Press
