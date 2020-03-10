Estevan police officer injured following physical altercation caught on video

Send this page to someone via email

An Estevan, Sask. police officer sustained serious enough injuries to be off for at least a month after being involved in a physical altercation caught on camera on Sunday.

The incident happened in the area of Sixth Street and 13th Avenue just after midnight, according to the Estevan police.

Police are not revealing the extent of the officer’s injury.

However, Estevan’s police chief is calling for the Public Complaint Commission (PCC) to look into an arrest, which appears to show a police officer punching a suspect three times while they’re on the ground.

Chief Paul Ladouceur said he wants the PCC to look into this incident in the effort of maintaining public trust.

He added while the video is concerning, it only shows a portion of a “dynamic” situation. The video, which was posted to Facebook, is 22 seconds long.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there’s an issue of misconduct that needs to be addressed [we will address it], but I don’t want to pass judgment on the actions of officers when I don’t have all the facts and quite frankly to protect that public trust and transparency, that’s why we reached out to the PCC,” Ladouceur told reporters in Regina on Tuesday.

Despite the video showing just a “portion” of the event, Ladouceur said all evidence is good evidence and encourages people to come forward with that type of information.

“That way we can act on it more expediently and start looking at [how] we are going to address [it] and how it’s going to be investigated,” Ladouceur said.

“Do I fault the community for bringing things like that to police? Absolutely not.”

1:50 Estevan police look at permanently seizing vehicle from repeat impaired drivers Estevan police look at permanently seizing vehicle from repeat impaired drivers

He said police are accountable to the public they serve, something he takes seriously.

“At the end of the day if there is an issue of misconduct, then that needs to be addressed,” Ladouceur said.

Ladouceur is urging patience to the public, as he and his police service collect more information regarding the video.

He said a second officer involved in the incident maintains on active duty. The video of the altercation is shown below.