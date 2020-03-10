Building demolition begins at Dominion Park

Send this page to someone via email

City staff have begun demolishing a building at Dominion Park beach which used to house the canteen, changing rooms and washrooms.

The building was deemed unsafe after it was damaged by heavy flooding in the area in 2018, and again in 2019.

A newly-formed community group has been working with the city on a plan to revitalize the park on Saint John’s west side. The group held a public meeting to brainstorm ideas and sought input from students at two middle schools in the area in an effort to come up with a plan that could meet the needs of the community.

No final plans have been released, but the group expected at least some upgrades and improvements to be made this summer.

In a release, the city said temporary washroom facilities would be in place for the 2020 beach season.

The demolition work is expected to take the rest of the week.