Winnipeg police investigating body found in field as suspicious death

Police are calling the death of a man whose body was found in a Winnipeg field suspicious.

Officers found the adult man’s body in a field in the 400 block of McPhillips Street around 6:10 p.m. Monday.

Police continue to investigate and say an autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6313 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

