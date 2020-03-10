Winnipeg police investigating body found in field as suspicious death

Police are calling the death of a man whose body was found in a Winnipeg field suspicious.
Officers found the adult man’s body in a field in the 400 block of McPhillips Street around 6:10 p.m. Monday.
Police continue to investigate and say an autopsy is pending.
Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6313 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
