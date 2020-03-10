Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigating body found in field as suspicious death

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 1:27 pm
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man's body was found in a field on Monday evening.
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man's body was found in a field on Monday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Police are calling the death of a man whose body was found in a Winnipeg field suspicious.

Officers found the adult man’s body in a field in the 400 block of McPhillips Street around 6:10 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police shoot, kill man allegedly found stabbing victims in Charleswood home

Police continue to investigate and say an autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6313 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

