‘I’ve been busy’: U.S. driver caught with expired licence plate from 1997

A Louisiana man was pulled over last month and found to be driving with a nearly 25-year-old licence plate tag.

The man didn’t necessarily have a good excuse, but it was a relatable one — he was simply too “busy,” he told the officers, according to their Facebook post.

The Slidell Police Department shared the humorous moment on their official social media account, posting a photo of the man’s licence plate with the September 1997 tag still attached.

“We can’t make this stuff up,” the department wrote. “For those of you who like to ‘switch tags,’ at least give us a good challenge and don’t use a license plate that is over 20 years old and expired back in 1997.”

Switching tags refers to the illegal practice of reusing old car registration tags to avoid paying a fee.

When the reporting officers asked why he hadn’t renewed his tags, police say the man responded: “Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home.”

The department’s post has garnered nearly 2,000 reactions, 450 comments and 900 shares.

“I graduated high school in ‘97 and I can assure you that I’ve had time between then and now to take care of things like this,” one person commented.

“How dare they not pay the state the appropriate amount of money,” another wrote. “Shame on them.”

Another joked: “Everyone laughs but this man has saved way more money by doing this than by switching to Geico. ”

In Louisiana, drivers are required to update their tags every two years, according to eTags.com. At that time, cars also undergo emissions and safety tests.

