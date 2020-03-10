Peterborough man charged with operating illegal pot shop in downtown: police

A Peterborough man is facing drug charges following a search warrant at an illegal marijuana dispensary in the city’s downtown on Monday.
Peterborough Police Service say as part of an ongoing investigation, members of its Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a Charlotte Street business that police allege was illegally operating as a marijuana dispensary.
The business – The Medicine Box dispensary – has been operating for a year at 181 Charlotte with a storefront labelled “Psychic Studio.”
During the search warrant police located and seized a large quantity of marijuana and edibles.
The total amounts of drugs seized is still being determined.
On Tuesday, signs posted indicated the building is closed under section 18 of the Cannabis Act.
On Tuesday, police stated Nathaniel Berard, 36, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling and sale of cannabis to an individual 18 years of age or older.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 24.
A new licenced marijuana store – Growers Retail – is expected to open this spring on George Street.
In 2016, police raided the former Cannabis Culture on George Street and charged owner Richard Standed for openly selling marijuana. Canada legalized marijuana in October 2018.
