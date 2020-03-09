Tyendinaga Nation Men’s Council asks for Wyman Road camp to be removed

Send this page to someone via email

There could be an end to the Wet’suwet’en solidarity camp still set up beside the tracks in Tyendinaga.

Members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk men’s council issued a notice over the weekend, asking that the camp on Wyman Road be cleared this week.

After weeks of protests were set up beside the tracks in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, protesters have left, but a camp still remains at the site.

Terry Maracle, a member of the men’s council, posted a deadline on Facebook last Friday, along with several accusations made towards Tom Keefer.

Keefer is the operator of Real Peoples Media, who Maracle claims is currently running the camp.

In his post, Maracle says, “Your letter raises multiple issues of concern and we will address them all in due course. We do however, share the community’s sense of urgency in dealing with the ongoing and escalating actions of the individual, Tom Keefer.

“Keefer is a non-native, and is not a member of our community.”

This notice stems from concerns discussed by the Tyendinaga Longhouse Women’s Council earlier this month.

In a letter to Global News, Janice Hill, Secretary of the Women’s Council, said, “We would like to restate our continued support for the Wet’suwet’en Nation as they assert their inherent rights…We have however grown concerned by the recent escalation of the disturbance of the peace in our community.”

Global News has made several attempts to contact Maracle for an interview but has not received a response.

As for the camp beside Marysville Road, it is currently abandoned, with flags still standing from the protests.

According to Maracle, the men’s council is prepared to remove the camp themselves if it is not cleared by their deadline on Wednesday.

“Failure to abide by either of these orders will result in the use of all necessary and appropriate force to bring them into effect,” says Maracle.