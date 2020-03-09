Warrant issued for Kingston man accused of 2003 Scotiabank robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of robbing a Kingston bank more than 15 years ago.

Kingston police are on the lookout for 42-year-old Cory James Stevenhaagen, who was arrested in May 2019 for a robbery at a Kingston Scotiabank back in 2003.

On May 28, 2003, police say, a man entered a midtown Scotiabank on Princess Street and demanded cash from the teller.

The teller handed the man money, which included a red dye pack. The man then fled from the bank.

For over a decade, Kingston police say they received several tips that finally led to the arrest of a man on May 29, 2019. He was then released on bail.

In 2019, Det. Sgt. Jay Finn said the man was not held in custody after his arrest because he was at a different stage in his life, was gainfully employed and co-operated during his arrest.

But on March 6, Stevenhaagen was scheduled for a court appearance and did not appear when his name was called.

Kingston police are asking for the public’s assistance to help find him.

Stevenhaagen is described as a Caucasian male, six-feet-two-inches tall and weighing 181 pounds. He has blue eyes and a shaved head, but if grown out, his hair colour would be brown.

He also has tattoos on his right upper arm of an eight-ball and a cross, and another cross on his upper left arm. Police say they have no reason to believe he is no longer in Kingston.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information to call them at 613-549-4660.

The lead investigator, Sgt. Jay Finn, can be reached at jfinn@kingstonpolice.ca or at 613-549-4660 ext. 6228.