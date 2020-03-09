Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes man charged with impaired driving, drug possession: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 4:10 pm
Updated March 9, 2020 4:39 pm
A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces impaired driving and drug charges.
A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces impaired driving and drug charges. Global News File

City of Kawartha Lakes man is facing impaired driving and drug possession charges following a traffic stop in Bobcaygeon on Saturday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say an officer stopped a vehicle which was allegedly being operated in an “erratic manner.”

READ MORE: Passenger arrested following traffic stop in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

OPP say the officer determined the driver was impaired. The officer also located and seized 9.4 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of cannabis and a quantity of unknown pills in the vehicle.

Joshua Harrington, 23, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, possession of a Schedule 4 substance for the purpose of trafficking and disobeying a stop sign – failure to stop.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on April 16, police said Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrug TraffickingCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesImpairedDrugBobcaygeonpossession of drug
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.