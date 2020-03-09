City of Kawartha Lakes man charged with impaired driving, drug possession: OPP

A City of Kawartha Lakes man is facing impaired driving and drug possession charges following a traffic stop in Bobcaygeon on Saturday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say an officer stopped a vehicle which was allegedly being operated in an “erratic manner.”
OPP say the officer determined the driver was impaired. The officer also located and seized 9.4 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of cannabis and a quantity of unknown pills in the vehicle.
Joshua Harrington, 23, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, possession of a Schedule 4 substance for the purpose of trafficking and disobeying a stop sign – failure to stop.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on April 16, police said Monday.
