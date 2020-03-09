Moncton artist paints anti-bullying messages on murals in schools

Send this page to someone via email

The walls and washrooms of schools in Moncton are getting a little more inspiring.

Moncton artist Katie Doiron has been busy painting colourful murals throughout the city, hoping to put a stop to bullying and to encourage kids to reach for the stars.

“Little kids need to work hard and believe in themselves. I think that is really important,” said Doiron.

Doiron is sharing her creativity, often volunteering her time to paint colourful murals that she hopes will inspire students to do their best in school and in life.

“I feel like kids are the encouragement and I feel like that is why I have done so many murals in schools, because kids are so excited and so encouraging,” she said.

Her latest work at Beaverbrook School was commissioned by a former student who wanted to send a strong message.

“If they reach for the stars and if they can dream it they can do it,” said Sarah Lowe, the principal of Beaverbrook School, explaining the message.

Doiron said students and teachers at the school really took ownership of the project, choosing many of the dozens of sayings that will appear on the mural.

“I want to showcase all of the different job opportunities they can have and start thinking about that when they’re young,” said Doiron.

The bold anti-bullying messages she also painted on the stalls of the girls’ washroom at Edith Cavell school are already having an impact, said student Amber Tingley.

“Girls often have drama or get bullied and don’t feel good about themselves,” said Tingley, who said looking at the colourful stalls reminds people to be nice to one another.

Dorion agrees.

“They deal with a lot of bullying at their school and I had an idea to go in the girls’ bathroom and paint a bunch of sayings but I wanted it to have the theme of anti-bullying,” she said.

Ivy Clarke, a student at the kindergarden to Grade 8 school, says the murals are working.

“It helps girls when they are going through stressful times and it makes them feel better about themselves and their body.”