Islanders take on the Canucks on 6-game skid

New York Islanders (35-23-9, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (35-27-6, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to end its six-game skid when the Islanders take on Vancouver.

The Canucks are 21-9-4 on their home ice. Vancouver is sixth in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Quinn Hughes with 0.7.

The Islanders have gone 15-14-3 away from home. New York has given up 33 power-play goals, killing 81% of opponent chances.

Vancouver took down New York 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 1. Hughes scored two goals for the Canucks in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with a plus-15 in 67 games played this season. J.T. Miller has totalled five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Mathew Barzal has collected 59 total points while scoring 19 goals and totalling 40 assists for the Islanders. Jordan Eberle has scored five goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-5-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Jay Beagle: day to day (undisclosed), Jacob Markstrom: out (lower body).

Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed), Tom Kuhnhackl: day to day (undisclosed), Johnny Boychuk: out (eyelid).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.