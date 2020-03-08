Saskatoon police investigating 8th Street East overnight shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 900 block of 8th Street East at 4:15 a.m. because a man had been shot, according to a police statement.

Paramedics transported the gunshot victim to a hospital and his status is not known. No further details were provided.

Police are investigating and restricting traffic in the area. They are asking motorists to avoid the 900 block and that anyone with information contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Deadly Saskatoon shooting began with man urinating on fence: testimony

