Canada

Saskatoon police investigating 8th Street East overnight shooting

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted March 8, 2020 11:38 am
Updated March 8, 2020 11:43 am
Saskatoon police are investigating a shooting that happened on 8th Street East on Sunday morning.
Saskatoon police are investigating a shooting that happened on 8th Street East on Sunday morning. File / Global News

Saskatoon police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 900 block of 8th Street East at 4:15 a.m. because a man had been shot, according to a police statement.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police stop robbery in progress, arrest two suspects

Paramedics transported the gunshot victim to a hospital and his status is not known. No further details were provided.

Police are investigating and restricting traffic in the area. They are asking motorists to avoid the 900 block and that anyone with information contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
