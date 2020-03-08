Man seriously injured in electrical explosion at downtown Toronto highrise

Send this page to someone via email

A man was seriously injured in an electrical explosion at a downtown Toronto highrise Sunday morning, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services said they received a call shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of a fire near Bay and Adelaide streets.

Electrical work was being done when an arc flash occurred, injuring a man in his 30s, officials said.

He was taken to the burn unit at a trauma centre.

Firefighters said there were two other people with the man at the time of the explosion, but they were not injured.

The Ministry of Labour has since been notified.

