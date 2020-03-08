Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man seriously injured in electrical explosion at downtown Toronto highrise

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 8, 2020 10:18 am
Updated March 8, 2020 10:20 am
Firefighters said they received a call about the explosion shortly before 8 a.m.
Firefighters said they received a call about the explosion shortly before 8 a.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man was seriously injured in an electrical explosion at a downtown Toronto highrise Sunday morning, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services said they received a call shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of a fire near Bay and Adelaide streets.

Electrical work was being done when an arc flash occurred, injuring a man in his 30s, officials said.

READ MORE: Police investigating after 4 tow trucks set ablaze in York Region

He was taken to the burn unit at a trauma centre.

Firefighters said there were two other people with the man at the time of the explosion, but they were not injured.

The Ministry of Labour has since been notified.

2 suspects sought after arson at Scarborough collision centre, police say
2 suspects sought after arson at Scarborough collision centre, police say
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoToronto FireToronto fire servicesdowntown torontoMinistry of LabourIndustrial AccidentWorkplace InjuryWorkplace IncidentElectrical ExplosionArc explosionBay and Adelaide streetsElectrical ArcElectrical Explosion Toronto
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.