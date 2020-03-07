Menu

Vernon celebrates International Women’s Day with conscious crafting

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted March 7, 2020 11:12 pm
International Women’s Day celebrated at the Vernon Public Library
Five women have come together to create an International Women's Day celebration that inspires women to consciously create and connect with one another.

Anyone who wished to attend could learn something new at one of five stations set up by the Women’s Day Committee: creating worry dolls, learning the art of Japanese wrapping, crocheting part of a rope or learning a new song.

“We are bringing women together who are from diverse backgrounds and sharing some time together,” said Margaret Clark, of the Women’s Day committee.

“We all have our own unique gifts and talents that we want to bring to the day.”

For one woman, sharing her Japanese heritage was her way of honouring this year’s theme, #Becauseofyou.

“It’s really important to me that I share my culture,” said Janice Ouchi Buick.

“I realize that my grandma did furoshiki when I was growing up she would take her food, tie it all in fabric and take it to wherever she was going to go.”

Continuing with sharing traditions, some women are weaving good intentions and hope to create a circle of love to acknowledge equality.

“It’s a day that can be set aside to honour women … women from the past, our ancestors and our strength that has come through them,” said Akira Hanson.

International Women’s Day celebrations will continue through the Okanagan Valley. For details about upcoming events, visit www.globalnews.ca/okanagan.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanagannewsInternational Women’s DayCommunity ReporterBecause Of YouInternational Womens Day VernonVernon Celebration
