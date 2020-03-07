Watch the clock, Manitoba: Daylight Saving Time goes into effect at 2 a.m.

Send this page to someone via email

Note the time — Daylight Saving Time goes into effect Sunday at 2 a.m., when clocks will spring forward by an hour.

The time shift will see the sun rise later in the morning, leaving an extra hour of light in the evening.

Daylight Saving Time will stay in effect until Sunday, Nov. 1.

Most of Saskatchewan stays on Central Standard Time, and despite a recent move by Yukon to axe Daylight Saving Time and growing sentiment in other parts of the country to stop the time change, there’s no indication Manitoba will stop the practice any time soon.

Disgraced former Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature in 2019 as an independent, after being ousted from the governing PC caucus following allegations of sexual harassment and groping.

That bill was defeated 34-5 last April.

