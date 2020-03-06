Menu

BMW rams pickup truck in apparent road rage incident caught on camera

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 10:54 am
A BMW and a pickup truck are shown after a seemingly road rage-fuelled collision in northern Los Angeles on March 2, 2020.
A BMW and a pickup truck are shown after a seemingly road rage-fuelled collision in northern Los Angeles on March 2, 2020. Via LAPD HQ/Twitter

Sometimes, when you’re angry, it doesn’t matter how much your car costs.

Dramatic video captured in northern Los Angeles shows a BMW squealing its tires and ramming into the back end of a pickup truck in an intense moment of apparent road rage recorded in a busy intersection on Monday.

One video of the incident shows the white BMW accelerating into a T-bone collision with the truck, then pushing it through the intersection. Both vehicles are going at low speed, and the BMW has its driver’s side door hanging open.

“Oh my God!” says the person recording the video, who appears to be filming from their own stationary vehicle.

READ MORE: State troopers pull man from flaming truck — just before it explodes

The BMW keeps accelerating after the collision, squealing its tires and kicking up a cloud of smoke even as the pickup truck tries to get away. The two vehicles’ bumpers catch one another with a loud crunch, and the truck drags the BMW for a few seconds before escaping the snare.

The truck races away, but the BMW goes speeding after it, then tries to edge it off the road before the two vehicles disappear from view.

It’s unclear who recorded the original video, but the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) shared a reposted version of it that has since garnered more than five million views on Twitter.

The LAPD says it received several calls about the incident on Monday.

“For whatever reason, they might be having a bad day, they might be late for something, and tempers flare,” LAPD Det. Dan Fournier told NBC Los Angeles.

David Zulalyan, 27, of Van Nuys, has been arrested in connection with the incident, KTLA reports. He faces one charge of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the LAPD. Police allege he was driving the BMW at the time.

A suspect is shown behind the wheel of a BMW involved in a road rage incident in Los Angeles on March 2, 2020.
A suspect is shown behind the wheel of a BMW involved in a road rage incident in Los Angeles on March 2, 2020. Via LAPD HQ/Twitter

It’s unclear what provoked the angry reaction in the video, but the BMW driver’s door is open when the first collision occurs. A second video obtained by Fox LA shows the same moments from a different angle, however it does not show what sparked the incident.

Zulalyan was released on a $30,000 bail on Tuesday and is due back in court on March 24, NBC News reports.

It’s unclear whether any other vehicles were damaged in the incident.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceLos AngelesCarsRoad RagePickup TruckLAPDBMWroad rage videoBMW road rageLA road rage
