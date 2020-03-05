Menu

Canada

Elderly man hit by pickup truck, killed in Pembroke parking lot: OPP

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 5:01 pm
Updated March 5, 2020 5:04 pm
OPP file image.
OPP file image. Nick Westoll / Global News File

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say an elderly pedestrian died after he was hit by a pickup truck in a parking lot in the city of Pembroke, located about 145 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

The collision happened at around 1 p.m. on Thursday in a lot on the 200 block of Joseph Street, OPP said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

OPP say an 85-year-old man died at the scene. Provincial police haven’t identified him because they are notifying next-of-kin.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured, according to OPP.

OPP officers and technical collision investigators are probing the collision.

The parking lot area will stay closed “well into the afternoon,” the news release said.

As of 3:30 p.m., there were no street closures in the area, police said.

