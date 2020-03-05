Elderly man hit by pickup truck, killed in Pembroke parking lot: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say an elderly pedestrian died after he was hit by a pickup truck in a parking lot in the city of Pembroke, located about 145 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

The collision happened at around 1 p.m. on Thursday in a lot on the 200 block of Joseph Street, OPP said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

OPP say an 85-year-old man died at the scene. Provincial police haven’t identified him because they are notifying next-of-kin.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured, according to OPP.

OPP officers and technical collision investigators are probing the collision.

The parking lot area will stay closed “well into the afternoon,” the news release said.

As of 3:30 p.m., there were no street closures in the area, police said.