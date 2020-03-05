Frontenac Falcons head to Windsor as the top-ranked seed in OFSSA basketball

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s Frontenac Falcons will try to do something that’s never been done before.

Last November, in Kingsville, the senior girls basketball team won the Ontario Federation of School’s Athletic Association AA championship.

Next week, the senior boys team heads to Windsor for the OFSSA AA tournament.

Coached by Duncan Cowan, the Falcons are favoured to win the provincial gold medal. They are seeded number one, followed by Crescent School in Toronto and Saint Francis Catholic School in St. Catharines.

Frontenac is undefeated this season, winning the Kingston-Area championship and the Eastern Ontario title, as well.

“We’re a family that really gets along,” said Falcons centre Alex Vreeken.

The team’s leading scorer looks forward to the provincial championship.

“Last year was super fun and we learned from it,”continued Vreeken.

“Our goal this year was to get back to OFSSA and make some noise. We’re going there to win.”

As mentioned, the number one goal this season was to reach OFSSA. The new goal is to win a medal — preferably a gold.

“We want to do it for our graduating seniors,” said Sam Playter.

The talented point guard says the team first approach has certainly paid of.

“We’ve got tremendous chemistry both on and off the court,” Playter continued.

“We’re such a tight group. We all hang out together. We win together and if we lose, we’ll lose together.”

The Falcons’ first game on Monday morning is against Anderson Collegiate from Oshawa.

