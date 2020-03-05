Menu

1 student sent to hospital after school bus hit by SUV downtown: Winnipeg School Division

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 12:58 pm
Updated March 5, 2020 1:11 pm
A school bus and an SUV collided Thursday morning in downtown Winnipeg at the corner of Broadway and Garry Street.
One student was sent to hospital in stable condition when a school bus was hit by a grey SUV in downtown Winnipeg Thursday morning.

The school bus and SUV collided at the corner of Broadway and Garry Street at around 11 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg School Division confirmed it was their bus and that four students were on board, ranging in age from nursery to kindergarten. The four students were heading home from school.

A school bus and an SUV collided Thursday morning in downtown Winnipeg at the corner of Broadway and Garry Street.
The remaining students were checked out by paramedics and were transferred to a backup bus.

READ MORE: Overnight snow makes for slippery roads in southern Manitoba

There was no immediate word on the condition of the driver of the SUV.

Traffic was blocked on Broadway westbound between Fort and Garry streets to clean up.

