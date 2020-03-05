Former Okanagan man accused of killing wife pleads guilty to helping brother escape

Send this page to someone via email

A former Okanagan man accused of killing his wife more than 30 years ago pleaded guilty on Thursday morning to helping his brother escape law officials.

Extradited from the United States in 2018 after moving to California, Paramjit Singh Bogarh pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the murder of his then 26-year-old wife, Saminder Bogarh. The killing occurred at the couple’s home on New Year’s Eve in Vernon in 1986.

The guilty plea to the accessory charge came three days after his B.C. Supreme Court trial for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder was scheduled to begin on Monday in Kelowna. However, the case was adjourned until Thursday for an expected plea deal.

The case will return to court Thursday afternoon.

Paramjit Singh Bogarh is in #Kelowna court this morning. The gallery is packed. He's been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder from more than 30 years ago. Here's background on the story: https://t.co/L7cg3Sfhqi — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) March 5, 2020

Paramjit’s brother, Narinder Singh Bogarh, is also facing the same charges. The court was told that Narinder is believed to be in India.

In Kelowna court on Thursday morning, Paramjit pleaded guilty to assisting Narinder in escaping police by giving misleading statements.

Following the murder, Paramjit was originally charged with his wife’s death, but the criminal charge was soon stayed for lack of evidence at the time.

However, in 1996, Los Angeles Police contacted B.C. RCMP to say a man in their jurisdiction was boasting about killing his wife.

Bogarh is standing as his charges are read. He pleaded guilty to assisting Narinder Singh in escaping by giving police misleading statements. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) March 5, 2020

They had used what was at that time a new tool, the Violent Crime Linkage Analysis System, to connect details of his alleged crime to Saminder Bogarh’s murder.

The murder case was revived after Paramjit was extradited in 2018.

B.C. Court Services Online dates the charges from Nov. 1, 1986 to Dec. 31, 1986.

Paramjit had applied for bail after being extradited, but that application was denied.

Regarding the guilty plea for the charge of helping his brother escape, a joint submission from Crown and defence is asking for five total years in jail, with credit for three years’ time served.

Victim impact statements were read in the packed courtroom, including one from the couple’s son, who was two years old at the time of the murder.

Saminder's son, who was two years old at the time of the murder, talks about how he was afraid to be alone as a child, afraid the killers would come back to kill him, the only witness to his mother's murder. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) March 5, 2020

Global News will have more on this story as it continues.

— With files from Jules Knox and Megan Turcato