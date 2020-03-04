Menu

Via Rail calls back most of 1,000 workers laid off by Wet’suwet’en blockades

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2020 11:53 pm
Updated March 4, 2020 11:55 pm
Via Rail resumes eastern Ontario routes
On Tuesday, partial service resumed on the Toronto-Montreal and Toronto-Ottawa routes after three weeks of cancellations.

Via Rail Canada says most of the 1,000 employees affected by the suspension of service last month due to blockades will be called back to work as most normal service resumes on Saturday.

The Crown corporation says all services between Toronto and Montreal, along with Toronto and Ottawa will be offered, with the exception of trains 45 and 655, which will resume on Sunday.

READ MORE: CN Rail recalls employees laid off amid Wet’suwet’en solidarity blockades

Via Rail says the Canadian route resumed departures on Wednesday and is back to its full and normal schedule.

However, service on the Prince-Rupert-Prince-George-Jasper route remains suspended as Via works with CN Rail, which owns the rail line.

READ MORE: How Justin Trudeau’s patience with rail blockade protests came to an end

On Tuesday, CN Rail called back most of the 450 workers temporarily laid off last month, when blockades brought the company’s eastern network to a near standstill.

Story continues below advertisement

Hereditary chiefs reached a draft agreement Sunday with senior federal and provincial government ministers centering on rights and title.

Rail blockades: Trudeau says it’s ‘never appropriate’ to deploy military against Canadian citizens
Rail blockades: Trudeau says it’s ‘never appropriate’ to deploy military against Canadian citizens
© 2020 The Canadian Press
PipelineWet'suwet'enVIA RailPipeline ProtestPipeline ProtestsAnti pipeline protestsVIA Rail cancellationscanada protestVia Rail MontrealVia Rail Ottawacn rail cancellationsvia rail quebec cityvia rail toronto
