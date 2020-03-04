‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 8 premiere: Check out these 5 supersized moments

Send this page to someone via email

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Wednesday’s premiere of Big Brother Canada.

Big Brother Canada (BBCAN) Season 8 premiered on Wednesday night and introduced fans to the 16 new houseguests as they entered the BBCAN house for the very first time.

BBCAN’s supersized season is 12 weeks long and the house is decked out with a superhero theme.

SAVE YOUR SUPERHERO! SELECT WHICH OF THE 16 HOUSEGUESTS YOU WOULD LIKE TO PROTECT FROM THE FIRST EVICTION. https://t.co/tD6qPensdc #BBCAN8 pic.twitter.com/uuUgwD3KwG — Big Brother Canada (@BigBrotherCA) February 26, 2020

The Big Brother Canada house is outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones, capturing the houseguests’ every move. Each week, the houseguests do battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests.

7:09 Big Brother Canada returns to Global Big Brother Canada returns to Global

The Season 8 houseguests are competing for a grand prize of $100,000, $10,000 worth of groceries courtesy of Summer Fresh and an unforgettable trip for two anywhere in the world from Expedia.

Take a look at these five supersized moments from Wednesday night’s premiere.

1. BBCAN House Tour

The premiere began with host Arisa Cox giving viewers a look at the BBCAN house.

This year, the BBCAN house features the Expedia departure lounge, the have-not swamp and the frozen head of household (HOH) room.

The Expedia Departure Lounge

Global TV/Corus

The Have-Not Swamp

Global TV/Corus

Global TV/Corus

Global TV/Corus

The Frozen HOH Room

Global TV/Corus

Global TV/Corus

Global TV/Corus

2. Canada’s least favourite houseguests were revealed

Canada had the power to keep their favoruite houseguests safe from the first eviction by voting on BigBrotherCanada.ca from Feb. 26-29.

Fans were able to vote as often as they liked to attempt to save their favourite houseguest and Cox revealed which people received the fewest votes during the premiere.

The four houseguests that found themselves in danger after receiving the fewest votes were:

Susanne Fuda

Corus/Global TV

Nico Vera

Corus/Global TV

Chris Wyllie

Corus/Global TV

Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao

Corus/Global TV

3. Houseguests get three chances to save themselves

Canada’s least favourite houseguests will receive three chances to channel their inner superheroes and save themselves.

The first opportunity to save themselves was in Wednesday night’s challenge which required super strength. The winner of that competition will be safe for the week.

The second opportunity to take themselves off the block will present itself on Thursday night in another challenge, which will call on the three houseguests mental paralysis. The winner of that competition will also be safe for the week.

The two remaining houseguests will be up for eviction on Thursday night and have to use their social skills to survive.

4. Super Strength Competition

The first opportunity was a super strength challenge in which the four houseguests had to grab hold of the rope attached to their car that was falling off the bridge.

If their grip slipped and their car crashed to the ground, they would be eliminated.

Chris let his car fall off the bridge first, followed by Nico and the competition came down to Susanne and Minh-Ly.

Minh-Ly channeled her super strength and won the competition, gaining safety from elimination this week in the BBCAN house.

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate her win.

Minh-Ly after being voted into bottom 4 by Canada #BBCAN8 pic.twitter.com/aPlvuS0U7Y — Sha's Brand💕💫 (@ShaTrigga) March 5, 2020

Queenie Minh-Ly is a comp threat AND the best female we've had in YEAAARS?!?! @MinhLyBBCAN8 is gonna save #bbcan8 & I'm here for it!! pic.twitter.com/sNVBPo6jE7 — h✨💜 (@1998hhamdim) March 5, 2020

The women outlasting these buff guys in a physical comp. Love to see it. #BBCAN8 pic.twitter.com/dSSMMrc0f3 — . (@ClosetoRih) March 5, 2020

may i add minh ly barely even moved during that competition when she was up against two muscular guys i think we have a new villain legend #BBCAN8 — darren (@darrenbtw) March 5, 2020

5. First eviction vote to happen Thursday

At the end of the episode, Cox announced that the first eviction vote of the season will take place during Thursday night’s episode.

What are your thoughts on the first episode? Who are you rooting for? #BBCAN8 pic.twitter.com/FDNjB3PP75 — GlobalTV (@GlobalTV) March 5, 2020

—

Big Brother Canada’s two-night premiere airs Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET/PT and Thursday, March 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the dramatic fallout on Sunday, March 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes continue to air Wednesdays (7 p.m. ET/PT), Thursdays (8 p.m. ET/PT), and Sundays (8 p.m. ET/PT).

#BBCAN8 extends from series to site at BigBrotherCanada.ca with free live feeds, hit-and-miss moments from the show, houseguest interviews, live show votes, and more, beginning early March. Stream Season 8 along with past seasons for free on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App.

To learn about all 16 houseguests, visit bigbrothercanada.ca.