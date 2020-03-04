Menu

Evergreen: Woman waters fake plant she thought was real for 2 years

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 3:54 pm
California woman Caelie Wilkes was heartbroken to learn the succulent she cared for for two years was fake.
California woman Caelie Wilkes was heartbroken to learn the succulent she cared for for two years was fake. Caelie Wilkes/Facebook

Well, that succs.

A California woman spent two years watering a succulent that turned out to be fake.

In a Facebook post that has garnered more than 6,000 shares and almost the same number of comments, Caelie Wilkes tells the tragic tale of her plant that she thought was alive.

After two years of dedicated watering and leaf-cleaning, Wilkes writes that she decided it was time for the succulent to be replanted into a sparkling new pot she bought.

“I decided it was time to transplant. I found the cutest vase,” Wilkes writes. “I go to pull it from the original plastic container to learn this plant was fake.”

The “overall perfect plant” actually sat in styrofoam, surrounded by sand stuck on with glue.

“I feel like these last two years have been a lie,” Wilkes writes, adding that she wouldn’t even let other people water the plant because she was so bonded with it.

Her story captured the attention of Home Depot. The home improvement store jumped to the task of mending Wilkes’ broken heart, sending her a real succulent.

“[Home Depot] found the closest [store] and had them on my doorstep the same day,” she told ABC.

The green plant was given to her by the father of her children, who also thought it was real when he purchased it.

“He thinks it’s hilarious,” she told the broadcast station.

The rest of the internet thought so, too.

“Where was all the water going?” one Facebook user asked, while another chimed in: “Just think of how much joy you had taking care of it.”

“Sometimes it’s the only plant we can keep alive,” another commented.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

