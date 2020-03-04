Scores without power in B.C.’s Southern Interior after overnight wind storm sweeps through region

Send this page to someone via email

Scores of residents in B.C.’s Southern Interior were without power on Wednesday morning following an overnight windstorm.

According to BC Hydro, just under 1,000 customers in the Okanagan and Shuswap were still without power as of 11:30 a.m.

The numbers had been larger, but crews were busy throughout the night restoring power. For example, crews restored nine outages in Vernon alone due to downed trees across wires. Those outages affected more than 250 customers.

In an phone call with Global News, a BC Hydro spokesperson said the wind storm started at approximately 8 p.m., with 3 a.m., being the peak of the storm. At that time, more than 2,000 customers in the region were without power.

Notably, as of 11:30 a.m., there were also 17 outages in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, affecting 1,356 customers.

Below is a list of outages:

Okanagan

South of Armstrong (under five customers; tree down across wires)

SilverStar Mountain Resort (five customers; tree down across wires)

Near Lumby (under five customers; tree down across wires)

Columbia-Shuswap

Salmon Arm (3 outages; less than 15 customers)

Between Canoe and Sicamous (under five customers; wind storm)

Blind Bay (two outages affecting approximately 60 customers; wind storm)

Central Kootenay

Trout Lake (108 customers; wind storm)

Nakusp (five outages, 208 customers; wire down)

South of Nakusp (49 customers; wind storm)

Arrow Park (under five customers; wind storm)

Across from Fauquier (10 customers; under investigation)

Summit Lake (49 customers; wind storm)

To view BC Hydro’s power outage map, click here.

To view FortisBC’s power outage map, click here.