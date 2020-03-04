Boy seriously injured after being struck by school bus in north Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a school bus in north Edmonton Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Castle Downs Road and 162 Avenue at around 8:30 a.m., police said in a media release.

Officers believe the boy was heading east across 162 Avenue when he was struck by a bus that was turning left onto Castle Downs Road.

The 12-year-old was treated on scene and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The boy’s parents were notified.

Police said a second bus was brought in to take the kids on the original bus to school. It’s not known which school(s) the kids were heading to.

Two fire trucks, an EMS SUV and at least three marked police vehicles were on scene at around 8:45 a.m.

The intersection was closed to traffic Wednesday morning and police remained at the intersection to redirect traffic.

The intersection of Castle Downs Road at 162 Avenue in north Edmonton was closed Wednesday, March 4, 2020 due to a collision involving a school bus. Global News

