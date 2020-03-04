Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Boy seriously injured after being struck by school bus in north Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 11:59 am
Boy seriously injured after being struck by school bus in north Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a school bus in north Edmonton. Here is a view of the scene at Castle Downs Road and 162 Avenue at around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a school bus in north Edmonton Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Castle Downs Road and 162 Avenue at around 8:30 a.m., police said in a media release.

Officers believe the boy was heading east across 162 Avenue when he was struck by a bus that was turning left onto Castle Downs Road.

The 12-year-old was treated on scene and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The boy’s parents were notified.

Police said a second bus was brought in to take the kids on the original bus to school. It’s not known which school(s) the kids were heading to.

Two fire trucks, an EMS SUV and at least three marked police vehicles were on scene at around 8:45 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The intersection was closed to traffic Wednesday morning and police remained at the intersection to redirect traffic.

The intersection of Castle Downs Road at 162 Avenue in north Edmonton was closed Wednesday, March 4, 2020 due to a collision involving a school bus.
The intersection of Castle Downs Road at 162 Avenue in north Edmonton was closed Wednesday, March 4, 2020 due to a collision involving a school bus. Global News
The intersection of Castle Downs Road at 162 Avenue in north Edmonton was closed Wednesday, March 4, 2020 due to a collision involving a school bus.
The intersection of Castle Downs Road at 162 Avenue in north Edmonton was closed Wednesday, March 4, 2020 due to a collision involving a school bus. Global News
The intersection of Castle Downs Road at 162 Avenue in north Edmonton was closed Wednesday, March 4, 2020 due to a collision involving a school bus.
The intersection of Castle Downs Road at 162 Avenue in north Edmonton was closed Wednesday, March 4, 2020 due to a collision involving a school bus. Global News
The intersection of Castle Downs Road at 162 Avenue in north Edmonton was closed Wednesday, March 4, 2020 due to a collision involving a school bus.
The intersection of Castle Downs Road at 162 Avenue in north Edmonton was closed Wednesday, March 4, 2020 due to a collision involving a school bus. Global News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEdmonton TrafficEdmonton roadsschool bus crash162 AvenueCastle Downs RoadEdmonton bus crashNorth Edmonton bus crashCastle Downs Road bus crashNorth Edmonton school bus crashSchool bus Castle Downs Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.