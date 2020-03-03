Alberta elements just right to create natural ‘snowballs’

Send this page to someone via email

The soft snow and strong winds Alberta experienced on Monday created a perfect storm of sorts for Mother Nature to join in on the winter fun.

Several photos and videos of snowballs rolled by the wind came into the Global News inbox through the day.

Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said a few factors came together just right to create the rare occurrence.

“You need to have mild temperatures — enough so that snow will stick together — and couple that with wind strong enough to ‘roll’ the snow,” he said Tuesday.

Photos posted by Krystyna Olineck show just that: a field of snowballs just outside of Vegreville, Alta., with tracks left behind by the snowballs clearly visible and layers of snow as the ball formed.

The elements were perfect across central Alberta for the wind to create snowballs around the province. The tracks of some of those snowballs can be seen in this field near Vegreville, Alta. on March 2, 2020. Courtesy: Khrystyna Olineck

Snowballs formed by the wind are seen in a field outside Vegreville, Alta. on March 2, 2020. Courtesy: Khrystyna Olineck

“Think of rolling balls for a snowman but the wind is doing the work,” Beyer said.

“You need the right temperature, a decent snow pack, a flat open space and a strong wind to come together at the perfect time.” Tweet This

Layers can be seen in a snowball created by the strong winds in Alberta on March 2, 2020. Courtesy: Khrystyna Olineck

The phenomenon was seen across central Alberta with photos and videos shared from the Thorsby and Calmar areas as well.

@GlobalEdmonton the wind has created snowballs all over the fields along highway 39 west of calmar pic.twitter.com/j2NSvLhBW4 — Stkitanywhere (@stikitnewhere) March 3, 2020

According to Beyer, wind gusts in central Alberta were over 60 km/h on Monday. The Edmonton area saw gusts up to 61 km/h while Lloydminster registered 67 km/h and Red Deer saw 78 km/h wind.

Wind gusts have been an issued in central Alberta today. Wind speeds in the 60-80km/h range recorded in the Edmonton areas this morning with gusts over 100km/h in the south. Tuesday will be met with similar wind speeds and…. snow. #abroads #abstorm #yeg #yegwx #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/MuopMEJYyo — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) March 2, 2020