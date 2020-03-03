Whitby man charged with impaired driving during RIDE check in Northumberland County: OPP

A Whitby man faces an impaired driving charge following an OPP RIDE check on Saturday night.
Around 10 p.m., Northumberland OPP conducted a RIDE spot check on County Road 23 near Boyle Road in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, north of Cobourg, when they stopped an SUV.
READ MORE: Peterborough woman found asleep at wheel in mall parking lot, charged with drug-impaired driving: police
OPP say an officer smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath. The officer conducted a subsequent roadside screening device test for the driver, which resulted in a “fail.”
The driver was transported back to the OPP’s detachment in Cobourg for further testing.
Matthew Campbell, 31, of Whitby was arrested and charged with operation while impaired-blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on April 15.
COMMENTS