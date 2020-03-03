Menu

Crime

Whitby man charged with impaired driving during RIDE check in Northumberland County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 11:39 am
A Whitby man has been charged after a RIDE check in Northumberland County on Saturday.
A Whitby man has been charged after a RIDE check in Northumberland County on Saturday. OPP / Twitter

A Whitby man faces an impaired driving charge following an OPP RIDE check on Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m., Northumberland OPP conducted a RIDE spot check on County Road 23 near Boyle Road in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, north of Cobourg, when they stopped an SUV.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman found asleep at wheel in mall parking lot, charged with drug-impaired driving: police

OPP say an officer smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath. The officer conducted a subsequent roadside screening device test for the driver, which resulted in a “fail.”

The driver was transported back to the OPP’s detachment in Cobourg for further testing.

Matthew Campbell, 31, of Whitby was arrested and charged with operation while impaired-blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on April 15.

More than 50 impaired charges laid around Peterborough and the Kawarthas in last month
