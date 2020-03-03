Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

London police arrest suspect in sexual assault case

By Andrew Graham and Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 10:37 am
Updated March 3, 2020 10:49 am
London Ontario police car.
London Ontario police car. Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

London police say they have made an arrest in relation to a sexual assault that happened near Adelaide Street and Fanshawe Park Road on Feb. 21.

Brian Jerzy Brzychczy, 23, of London, is charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Police launched their search after a woman reported being touched inappropriately inside the vestibule of a business near the north end intersection.

READ MORE: London police release photos of sex assault suspect

Police say a suspect, unknown to the woman, entered the business after hours, exposing himself and touching the woman inappropriately.

The woman was able to get away without sustaining injuries.

The incident took place at around 8:20 p.m. Feb. 21, according to police.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in London court today in relation to the charges.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultLondonAssaultLondon PoliceLondon Assault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.