London police arrest suspect in sexual assault case

Send this page to someone via email

London police say they have made an arrest in relation to a sexual assault that happened near Adelaide Street and Fanshawe Park Road on Feb. 21.

Brian Jerzy Brzychczy, 23, of London, is charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Police launched their search after a woman reported being touched inappropriately inside the vestibule of a business near the north end intersection.

READ MORE: London police release photos of sex assault suspect

Police say a suspect, unknown to the woman, entered the business after hours, exposing himself and touching the woman inappropriately.

The woman was able to get away without sustaining injuries.

The incident took place at around 8:20 p.m. Feb. 21, according to police.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in London court today in relation to the charges.

Story continues below advertisement