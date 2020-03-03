Menu

Alleged impaired driver closes eastbound lanes of Gardiner Expressway

By Samantha Berdini Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 6:56 am
Updated March 3, 2020 7:01 am
Toronto police on scene after a woman drove the wrong way while impaired on the Gardiner Expressway.
Toronto police on scene after a woman drove the wrong way while impaired on the Gardiner Expressway. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested after driving westbound in an eastbound lane on the Gardiner Expressway Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the Gardiner Expressway approaching the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) just after 5 a.m. for a collision.

The female driver struck a minivan while driving the wrong way, police said.

The woman was arrested with impaired driving at the scene, police told Global News.

Police said the male driver of the minivan was not injured, but the female driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

All eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway are currently closed approaching the DVP.

Police said they are currently waiting for a tow truck to arrive.

