Kitchener Rangers stretch streak to 5 with pair of weekend wins

The Kitchener Rangers pushed their winning streak to five over the weekend with wins over the Owen Sound Attack and the Sarnia Sting.

On Saturday night, the Rangers were in Owen Sound where they needed a shootout to defeat the Attack 5-4.

Liam Hawel scored a pair for the Rangers while Riley Damiani and Serron Noel also scored in regulation.

Brady Lyle countered with two goals for Owen Sound while Sergey Popov and Igor Chibrikov also lit the lamp during the initial three periods.

Rangers’ tender Jacob Ingham stopped all three Attack shooters he faced during the shootout while Liam Hawel put one behind Mack Guzda to seal the deal.

On Friday night, the Rangers hosted the Sting at the Aud, where they shellacked their guests by a 7-3 score.

Joseph Serpa and Jonathan Yantsis each scored twice for Kitchener while Francesco Pinelli, Damiani and Hawel also found the back of the net.

Ryan McGregor, Sam Bitten and Jacob Perrault answered for Sarnia.

Ingham made 28 saves while picking up the win for Kitchener.

The Rangers are back in action at the Aud on Tuesday night when they will host the London Knights in a battle for top spot in the Midwest Division.