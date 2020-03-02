Guelph mom charged with impaired driving with 2 kids in the back seat

Guelph police say a woman has been charged with impaired driving after failing a breathalyzer test on Sunday night while her one-year-old and three-year-old children were in the vehicle.
According to a police news release, officers received a report about an impaired driver from Waterloo Regional Police at around 9:30 p.m.
Police said officers waited for the woman to arrive at a home in the area of Victoria and Arkell roads and then initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle pulled into the driveway.
Police say the 31-year-old woman failed a breathalyzer test at the scene and was arrested. She was charged with impaired driving and will make a court appearance on March 13.
She was not identified by police and her children were left in the care of their father.
