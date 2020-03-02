Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph mom charged with impaired driving with 2 kids in the back seat

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 10:33 am
Guelph police say a 31-year-old mother has been arrested after driving with her two children while she was impaired.
Guelph police say a 31-year-old mother has been arrested after driving with her two children while she was impaired. File / Global News

Guelph police say a woman has been charged with impaired driving after failing a breathalyzer test on Sunday night while her one-year-old and three-year-old children were in the vehicle.

According to a police news release, officers received a report about an impaired driver from Waterloo Regional Police at around 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 men arrested after fatal stabbing in downtown Guelph

Police said officers waited for the woman to arrive at a home in the area of Victoria and Arkell roads and then initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle pulled into the driveway.

Police say the 31-year-old woman failed a breathalyzer test at the scene and was arrested. She was charged with impaired driving and will make a court appearance on March 13.

She was not identified by police and her children were left in the care of their father.

Story continues below advertisement
York police charge truck driver with impaired driving
York police charge truck driver with impaired driving
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingGuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph police impaired drivingbreathalyzer failGuelph momGuelph mom impaired drivingImpaired driving children in car
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.