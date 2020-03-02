5 songs you must hear this week: 02 March 2020

Not to harp on the leap day that just passed, but wouldn’t it be better to have a July 32nd instead? Just askin’…

1. Glass Animals, Your Love (Déjà Vu)

Single (Republic)

Recommended If You Like: Dancy Coldplay

Normally, Glass Animals present a psychy sort of pop rock but have brought in the beats for this song. If you’ve ever found yourself in a messed-up relationship—and really, who hasn’t?—this song may speak to how we get addicted to the drama and the chaos without really realizing it. Glass Animals will soon by back on tour, their first roadtrip since drummer Joe Seward was severely injured in a 2018 cycling accident.

Ashe, Moral of the Story

Moral of the Story: Chapter 1 EP (Mom + Pop)

RIYL: Billie Elish, Lana Del Rey, Lorde,

Speaking of songs about toxic relationships, 24-year-old California singer-songwriter Ashe has already gone through a bad divorce, so she knows of what she speaks. If you find something very Billie Eilish about the confessional style of this song, it could because Finneas Eilish, Billie’s brother, helped out. Yes, the music industry is crawling all over each other to find the next Billie.

3. Mt. Joy, Strangers

Rearrange Us (Dualtone/eOne)

RYIL: Arkells, Lumineers, Vance Joy

You might remember Philadelphia’s Mt. Joy from a single entitled “Astrovan” a while back. They’ve returned with a single heralding a new album coming June 5. If you’re into upbeat folk-rock, they might be just the thing you’re looking for.

4. Coldplay, Champion of the World

Everyday Life (Parlophone)

RIYL: Coldplay. Possibly.

The latest single from Coldplay comes with a video featuring a miniaturized Chris Martin who is the subject of bullying at home at school (you’ll see what I mean). A co-writing credit goes to Scott Hutchinson, the frontman of Scotland’s Frightened Rabbit who took his own life in May 2018.

5. The Jacks, Threw It All Away

Remember You EP (Edgeout Records/Universal)

RIYL: Glorious Sons, Jet, Sheepdogs

Four-piece SoCal rock with a bit of boogie that you might have heard during NHL playoff broadcasts last year. Their second EP (due March 6) is introduced by this single which sounds like it’ll be a good driving song once the weather warms up. Note that this record was produced by Joe Chiccarelli, who has worked with The Raconteurs, The White Stripes, The Strokes, The Killers, The Arkells and many others.