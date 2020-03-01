Menu

Democrat Pete Buttigieg ending his presidential campaign: sources

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 1, 2020 6:35 pm
‘Just watch me’: Biden confident after big win in South Carolina primary
WATCH: 'Just watch me': Biden confident after big win in South Carolina primary

Democrat Pete Buttigieg is ending his campaign for president.

Three people with knowledge of Buttigieg’s decision tell The Associated Press he is informing campaign staff.

READ MORE: Americans in Canada to help choose Democratic presidential candidate

They were not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

His campaign says Buttigieg will speak Sunday night in South Bend, Indiana.

9-year-old boy asks Pete Buttigieg for help coming out as gay
9-year-old boy asks Pete Buttigieg for help coming out as gay

Buttigieg rose to the field’s top tier but failed to notch enough wins in the critical early states necessary to keep his bid moving forward.

The millennial, Afghan War veteran and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, defied expectations in a field of better-known candidates for months while becoming the first openly gay top contender for a major party nomination.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Biden, Sanders seek to capitalize on momentum as Super Tuesday approaches

“Mayor Pete” burst onto the scene with a blitz of national media a year ago and impressive fundraising. He leaned hard into a next-generation message of urgency on pressing issues while preaching a message of hope and inclusion.

Pete Buttigieg congratulates competitors with strong showing in New Hampshire
Pete Buttigieg congratulates competitors with strong showing in New Hampshire
© 2020 The Canadian Press
DemocratsPete Buttigiegus election 2020ButtigiegMayor PeteUS democratsbuttigieg drops out
