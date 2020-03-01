Construction on link pathway connecting Coaldale and Lethbridge will begin in spring

Send this page to someone via email

The future 15 kilometre pathway linking Coaldale and Lethbridge is seeing some exciting progress as construction is finally slated to begin this spring, after being in the works since 2016.

The path will connect pedestrians from both municipalities from the birds of Prey Centre in Coaldale to Henderson Lake in Lethbridge.

Officials say the first phase of the two-phase pathway is set to be complete in about a year or so.

READ MORE: Project aims to connect Lethbridge and Coaldale with bike path

“I think the whole idea that we’re starting to become so aware of is sustainability —and the need to get out and exercise, it’s healthy for us and the need to add to our longevity — and this entirely feeds right into that,” said Alvin Fritz, the principal architect and urban planner on the project.

“I’m real excited because it’s going to be a great option for families to get out go between Coaldale and Lethbridge, get out on an afternoon, get a great bike when we get the nice weather, and I think it’ll be good for businesses too because it’ll be a nice connection,” said Jeff Reimer, a Lethbridge resident and avid biker.

Story continues below advertisement

Reimer says he cant wait to start going on bike rides on the path with his family, he adds that he’s glad safety is a top priority in the project as well.

“Real excited that they’re caring about… doing it properly, getting it off of major arteries, where you can do it in safety — but they’re also talking about the aesthetics,” Reimer said.

“There’s going to be nice places to sit, adding trees and shrubbery…it’s going to have multi-purposes and benefits,” he said. Tweet This

Henry Doeve, the chairman of the link pathway project, said there will be more than a dozen interpretive story boards along the path.

“[They’ll be] telling the story of agriculture, telling the story of the research station, how they benefit this region, how they fit into the fabric of this region,” Doeve said. “The irrigation, how does the irrigation get to where it is and how does it help us…so we can tell those stories, we can interpret them.”

Volunteers from the link pathway committee are currently raising money that will go towards amenities on the link.