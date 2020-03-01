2 separate vehicle collisions in Vancouver send pedestrian, children to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Two separate vehicle collisions in Vancouver Saturday night and early Sunday morning sent multiple people to hospital, including two children and a pedestrian.

The first crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Grandview Highway and Nanaimo Street in East Vancouver.

Police say one of the two vehicles involved had two children inside who were rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was also sent to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of that crash is unknown.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, another crash shut down the Burrard Street Bridge in both directions after a pedestrian was struck.

According to police, the 20-year-old man was believed to be walking in the southbound traffic lane on the north end of the bridge when a vehicle swerved to avoid him.

That vehicle then struck another vehicle, which then hit the pedestrian. The man was sent to hospital in serious condition.

The driver who hit the pedestrian remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, but investigators are still looking to speak to the first driver.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in either crash.

The bridge was reopened just before 9 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed either crash or has dashcam video is asked to contact Vancouver police.

