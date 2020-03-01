Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Leap year baby born in Winnipeg

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted March 1, 2020 12:46 pm
Leap year baby Milo MacKinnon and his parents.
Leap year baby Milo MacKinnon and his parents. Supplied

The new HSC Winnipeg Women’s Hospital welcomed the city’s first leap year baby.

Milo MacKinnon arrived on Feb. 29 at 1:29 a.m., weighing in at five pounds and seven ounces.

READ MORE: Winnipeg’s new women’s hospital set to open after years of delays

His parents, Nick MacKinnon and Jenna Kennedy, and big brother Nate were all excited about his arrival.

“My other son was born on Halloween, so this will be just another special day to celebrate,” said Kennedy.

“My parents didn’t sleep last night. They’re excited,” Kennedy said, adding her parents were the first visitors to arrive at the hospital to meet the newborn.

“My mom didn’t realize he was a leap year baby until I told her this morning. I guess it was the last thing on their mind.”

Story continues below advertisement

The odds of being born on the leap day are one in 1,461.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BabyNewbornleap year
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.