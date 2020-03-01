Leap year baby born in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The new HSC Winnipeg Women’s Hospital welcomed the city’s first leap year baby.

Milo MacKinnon arrived on Feb. 29 at 1:29 a.m., weighing in at five pounds and seven ounces.

His parents, Nick MacKinnon and Jenna Kennedy, and big brother Nate were all excited about his arrival.

“My other son was born on Halloween, so this will be just another special day to celebrate,” said Kennedy.

“My parents didn’t sleep last night. They’re excited,” Kennedy said, adding her parents were the first visitors to arrive at the hospital to meet the newborn.

“My mom didn’t realize he was a leap year baby until I told her this morning. I guess it was the last thing on their mind.”

The odds of being born on the leap day are one in 1,461.