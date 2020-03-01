Poor weather causing treacherous driving on Saskatchewan highways

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy snowfall overnight has caused treacherous driving conditions on many Saskatchewan highways.

Many stretches of highway across the province have reduced visibility and travel is not recommended in some areas, according to the Saskatchewan government’s provincial road information system.

According to an update sent shortly after 8:30 a.m., the government recommends people not travel to or near Consul in the southwest of the province, Watson and Kensaston in the centre or Dorintosh in the north.

The update says there is “zero visibility” on highways around Saskatoon, Yorkton and La Ronge, that highways near North Battleford are covered with ice and that there is reduced visibility –meaning drivers can see less than 500 metres — and icy conditions on highways near 11 other cities or towns.

It also said drivers should be alert and that conditions can quickly change.

