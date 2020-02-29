Menu

Canada

A snowy leap day: London, Ont. and area under snow squall warning

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted February 29, 2020 12:00 pm
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning as snowfall amounts of up to 15 centimetres are possible by Saturday afternoon.
Leap day 2020 is a snowy one for Londoners and those in surrounding areas.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning as snowfall amounts of up to 15 centimetres are possible by Saturday afternoon.

Blowing snow is also contributing to poor visibility.

READ MORE: Snow squall watch issued amid winter wallop to London region

According to Environment Canada, the heaviest snow squall is “located from near Bayfield to St. Joseph extending inland through London.”

Ontario Provincial Police and London police have advised the public to stay away from the roads unless travel is necessary.

Environment Canada forecasts a sunny Sunday followed by rain showers on Monday.

