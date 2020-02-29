A snowy leap day: London, Ont. and area under snow squall warning

Leap day 2020 is a snowy one for Londoners and those in surrounding areas.
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning as snowfall amounts of up to 15 centimetres are possible by Saturday afternoon.
Blowing snow is also contributing to poor visibility.
According to Environment Canada, the heaviest snow squall is “located from near Bayfield to St. Joseph extending inland through London.”
Ontario Provincial Police and London police have advised the public to stay away from the roads unless travel is necessary.
Environment Canada forecasts a sunny Sunday followed by rain showers on Monday.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS