Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

South Korea reports 594 new coronavirus cases, bringing total close to 3,000

By Hyonhee Shin Reuters
Posted February 28, 2020 10:42 pm
World Health Organization raises COVID-19 risk to highest level
WATCH: World Health Organization raises COVID-19 risk to highest level

South Korea reported 594 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, its biggest daily increase since the first infection was confirmed on Jan. 20, taking its tally to 2,931 cases.

Of the new cases, 476 were from the southeastern city of Daegu, where a church at the center of the outbreak is located, and 60 from the nearby province of North Gyeongsang, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

READ MORE: COVID-19: South Korea coronavirus cases borders 900 while China reports a further 508

The tally of deaths was 16, unchanged from a day earlier.

South Korea has suffered the largest outbreak of any country outside China, which has recorded more than 2,800 deaths and 79,000 infections since the epidemic began late last year in the central city of Wuhan.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusSouth KoreaCoronavirus Casescoronavirus South Koreacoronavirus asiacoronavirus south korea casescoronavirus south korea total
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.